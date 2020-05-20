Waco shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured

WACO, TX- Waco PD received a call at 9:45 to the 2500 block of Lasker Avenue regarding a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene to find 2 males and a female shot. One of the males, a 19-year-old Waco native, who remains unidentified was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other 2 individuals’ medical status remain unknown at this hour.

Police confirm seeing multiple shell casings scattered throughout the scene.

Police say they believe the 19 year old was shot inside of the home and the shooting extended out from that home onto the street.

So far, police are working to determine what caused the altercation that led to the shooting.

Police are asking residents to stay out of the area as they continue investigating.

No information has been released about the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Waco PD.