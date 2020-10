This April 17, 2015 photo shows stacks of gambling chips on a roulette table at the Tropicana Casino and Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. On June 16, 2020, the American Gaming Association, the casino industry’s national trade group, called on state gambling regulators to make it easier for gamblers to use cashless betting options during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

The Waco Karem Shrine Motor Escorts is holding a special fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 17th.

“A Night in Old Vegas Casino Party” starts 6:30 p.m. at 400 Karem Circle in Waco.

The event is sponsored in part by Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat and The Zimmerman Law Firm.

The fundraiser will have casino fun, Las Vegas style entertainment, an auction, and food.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, call the Shrine at 254-848-5600.