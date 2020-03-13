Waco Symphony Orchestra concert postponed

The Waco Symphony Orchestra announced Friday its plan to postpone the March 21st performance celebrating Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday.

It will now be held on May 8th, 2020, at the Waco Hall on the campus of Baylor University. Tickets purchased for the March performance will be honored.

The WSO says it made the change to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19. It coincides with Baylor University extending spring break through March 20th and plan to resume on-campus activities in April.

The concert featuring the band America on April 16th will take place as scheduled at this time.