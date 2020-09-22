Waco T-Mobile Store Robbed At Gunpoint

Waco, TX- Waco Police are looking for two suspects in a overnight robbery of a T-Mobile store.

According to police, two men entered the store on S. Valley Mills Dr. at around 8 P.M. The first suspect is a black male that was wearing a blue and white hoodie, an N 95 mask, and red shoes. Reports indicate that this suspect entered the store and held the door open while the second suspect entered the store with what is believed to be a small semi-automatic handgun. The second suspect was also a black male wearing a dark colored hoodie with the word PINK on the front. This suspect went around the counter, pointed his handgun at the store clerk and ordered the clerk to fill a sack with items. Both suspects then fled the store.

They are believed to be in there late teens to early 20’s. No physical injuries were reported as a result of this incident. At this time the incident is under investigation , and Waco Police are asking for anyone with information on the identities of the two men to call.