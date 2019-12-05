Waco tax preparer ordered to prison and to pay $1.3 million

A Waco tax return preparer was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison Thursday for her role in a conspiracy to defraud the government.

According to the indictment and information provided to the court, Janell Lightner and her co-defendant Stacey Anderson conspired to prepare false tax returns for clients of Anderson’s tax return preparation business, Anderson Professional Tax Services.

Anderson operated the business out of her residence in Waco, but she and Lightner prepared tax returns for clients in Texas, Maryland and the District of Columbia.

From 2013 through 2014, court papers say Lightner assisted Anderson in preparing returns that inflated deductions and claimed false education credits to increase client refunds.

Proseuctors said Lightner’s conduct caused a tax loss of more than $1.3 million dollars to the IRS.

In addition to her prison time, Lightner was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and to pay restitution totaling $1,337,800.88.

Anderson had already been sentenced to 87 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $8 million in restitution.