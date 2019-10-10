Waco tax preparer sentenced to prison

FILE – In this Thursday, April 18, 2019, file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs in the press briefing room at the Justice Department, in Washington. The U.S. Justice Department is conducting an antitrust investigation of four automakers that have signed on with California in a deal to toughen tailpipe emissions standards. In July, Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW reached a deal with California to abide by standards that are tougher than those preferred by the Trump administration. The standards are closely linked with fuel economy requirements. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C.- – A Waco, Texas, tax return preparer was sentenced yesterday to 60 months in prison for her role in a scheme to defraud the United States and for filing a false federal tax return.

According to the indictment and information provided to the court, Stacey Anderson owned a tax return preparation business, Anderson Professional Tax Services, and operated the business out of her residence in Waco.

With the assistance of co-defendant Janell Lightner, Anderson prepared 2013 and 2014 tax returns claiming false business items and/or education tax credits, in order to fraudulently increase their clients’ tax refunds from the (IRS).

Anderson also filed a 2014 tax return for herself, falsely claiming an education credit and reporting a fraudulent income amount.

The total tax loss generated from this scheme exceeded $10 million.

In addition to the term of imprisonment, U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, in Waco, Texas, ordered Anderson to serve a term of three years of supervised release and to pay restitution to the United States in the amount of $8,100,492.64.

Source: U.S. Department of Justice