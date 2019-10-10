Waco tax preparer sentenced to prison

WASHINGTON, D.C.- – A Waco, Texas, tax return preparer was sentenced yesterday to 60 months in prison for her role in a scheme to defraud the United States and for filing a false federal tax return.
According to the indictment and information provided to the court, Stacey Anderson owned a tax return preparation business, Anderson Professional Tax Services, and operated the business out of her residence in Waco.
With the assistance of co-defendant Janell Lightner, Anderson prepared 2013 and 2014 tax returns claiming false business items and/or education tax credits, in order to fraudulently increase their clients’ tax refunds from the (IRS).
Anderson also filed a 2014 tax return for herself, falsely claiming an education credit and reporting a fraudulent income amount.
The total tax loss generated from this scheme exceeded $10 million.
In addition to the term of imprisonment, U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, in Waco, Texas, ordered Anderson to serve a term of three years of supervised release and to pay restitution to the United States in the amount of $8,100,492.64.
Source: U.S. Department of Justice