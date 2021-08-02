Waco teen faces theft, drug charges following Woodway vehicle burglary investigation

The Woodway Public Safety Department says that a quantity of suspected stolen material has been recovered and a 17-year-old Waco man taken into custody during an investigation of several vehicle burglaries that took place in mid July.

Officers said they obtained several surveillance videos of the burglaries and using those, detectives were able to develop 17-year-old Jesus Ramirez as a suspect.

Woodway officers said Ramirez did not cooperate with the investigation but a search of his residence on North 11th Street in Waco led to the discovery of many of the stolen items.

Officers recovered a stolen handgun, several items of electronics, cell phones, checkbooks, and personal identifying information of victims.

Additionally, officers discovered marijuana, cocaine, and ecstasy.

Ramirez was arrested on charges of Theft of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 over one gram but less than four grams, and Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2.

He was booked into the McLennan County Jail with bonds totaling $20,000.

Jail records indicated he posted bond and was released on Sunday.

Detectives continue to work this case as property from other jurisdictions and additional victims was located.

Woodway Public Safety reminds everyone to lock your vehicles at night and remove all valuables.

If possible park in lit areas near outdoor cameras.

Please immediately report any suspicious vehicles in your area to your local police.