Waco teen indicted for murder in death of stepfather

A McLennan County grand jury has returned a murder indictment against 17-year-old Judarius Jerome Degrate in connection with the February shooting death of his step father.

The arrest came shortly after the shooting that occurred in a North Waco neighborhood.

Police were dispatched to N. 16th Street and Providence Drive and found a 30-year-old man, identified as 30-year-old Sylvester Dixon, with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The arriving officer immediately called for medical personnel to respond to the scene for the victim.

Dixon was quickly transported to a local hospital, but later died as a result of his wounds.

While other officers were responding, they learned the description of the suspect, and were quickly able to apprehend him based on this description.

After the suspect was taken into custody, he was interviewed by investigators and then transported to the McLennan County Jail, where he was charged with Murder.

During interviews with Degrate, investigators discovered the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance which started inside a home in the 1600 block of N. 16th. Street.

Degrate has remained in the McLennan County Jail under $500,000 bond since his arrest.