Waco to host TAPPS championships and events

The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) has picked Waco to host its state championships in athletics and fine arts through 2023.

That means nineteen state championships and nine other meetings will be held in the Greater Waco area each year.

The Greater Waco Sports Commission, Waco Tourism Public Improvement District Corporation, Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau, and TAPPS made the announcement Thursday.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek says the city is proud to welcome TAPPS athletes, participants, and their friends and families to the city.

TAPPS says the events normally attract over 45,000 people each year, which can translate to more than 9,000 hotel room nights.