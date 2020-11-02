Waco Transit gives free rides to the polls

The Waco Transit System will be offering free fixed-route bus rides for voters on election day, Tuesday.

Bus fares will be waived for passengers who present their valid voter registration card, Identification Card or ” I Voted” sticker to the driver when boarding any fixed-route bus.

Riders are encouraged to figure out in advance, which routes will get them closest to their polling location.

Route maps are available online at WacoTransitSystem.com and at the Waco Transit bus terminal, located at 301 S. 8th Street.

Routes will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Election Day.