WACO, TX- A fatal crash on Waco’s Twin Bridges has claimed two lives Saturday evening.

Waco Police Department dispatch center received a call at 7:22 PM about a crash that had occurred on the Twin Bridges. When officers arrived, they located a three-vehicle crash involving a Kia sedan, a Chevrolet Impala, and a Ford F-250 pickup.

As officers began working the scene, they located three individuals that were involved in the crash. Two of the three were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

One of the two, a 53-year-old woman, died at the hospital because of her injuries.

The third person involved in the crash is a 31-year-old man and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three vehicles involved were travelling southbound on Highway 6 as they were crossing the Twin Bridges coming into the City of Waco.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and more information about this investigation will be released as it becomes available.