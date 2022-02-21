WACO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has been working to reconstruct twelve miles of Interstate 35 mainlanes and frontage road through the Heart of Waco for the $341 million My35 Waco construction project since 2019.

Crews have been working hard, and are ready to implement the final traffic shifts to complete construction by early 2023.

Two traffic shifts are planned to move all northbound traffic to the newly reconstructed northbound mainlanes. The first shift will be from US-84/Waco Drive to N Loop 340, and is expected to occur this week. The remaining northbound traffic from 12th Street to US-84/Waco Drive is expected to be shifted onto the newly-reconstructed lanes by the summer. The diagram below shows final traffic shift phases.

(Courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation)

To prepare for the first shift, TxDOT plans to close alternating northbound mainlanes from N Loop 340 to Craven Avenue and the northbound I-35 entrance ramp near N Loop 340 nightly from Tuesday, February 22 to Friday, February 25, from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Crews also plan to close the northbound I-35 exit ramp to N Loop 340 (Exit 339) overnight, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., on Wednesday, February 23. These closures will allow crews to move barriers, stripe, and shift traffic onto the newly-reconstructed lanes.

All northbound traffic from US 84/Waco Drive to N Loop 340 is expected to be shifted, with ramps open by Friday morning. Traffic will remain two lanes in each direction as crews complete work on the inside north and southbound I-35 mainlanes.

Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress. Travelers can plan ahead and visit waco4bmap.org for real-time traffic and pedestrian crossing information.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation