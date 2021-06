WACO, Texas – Waco’s local artists are getting ready to be featured during the Waco Uptown Art Walk this Saturday.

This four-hour event happens once a month, and features the original local art and color which Waco has to offer.

It will also feature food vendors and musicians – and all artists get to keep 100 percent of their sales during the event.

The event will be held in front of the Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery on Washington Avenue.