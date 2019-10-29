Waco VA Hospital hosts Nurses Job Fair to fill vacancies

WACO, Texas – The Waco VA Hospital is in need of nurses, and they are getting desperate.

In an attempt to fill these holes in their staff, the hospital held a Nurses Job Fair on Tuesday. This event is a way for the supervisors to sit down and interview prospective nurses right away, without having to wait through the typical application process.

While they hope the event is successful, the staff will agree it is anything but normal.

“We are having a decline in applicants. So we feel, you know, another recruitment source would be to do an on-the-spot job fair,” says Hospital Human Resources Specialist Liana Legaspi.

Legaspi also expressed how experience in the nursing field was key for applicants, but experience with veterans was a bonus.

An opportunity to work at the VA is something the current staff does not take lightly. In fact, they are awfully proud of it.

“It’s an honor to be able to serve and to be able to give back to the community, and to be able to serve the veterans that have so greatly served our community,” says Nurse’s Manager Edna Carr.

The VA is looking for licensed vocational nurses and hope to fill five positions as soon as possible.