Waco Vaccination Clinic Cancelled, Due to Weather

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will close at 12 p.m. today due to dangerous weather conditions.

If you had an appointment for this afternoon you will be contacted by email, phone, and text to reschedule. According to Dr. Farley Verner, Health Authority for the Health District, a delay of days to a few weeks in receiving the second dose of vaccine will not decrease its effectiveness. Second dose appointments will be prioritized in the next clinic.

The date for the next clinic has not been determined and will be based on weather conditions.