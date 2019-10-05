Waco Walk to end Alzheimer’s Exceed Donation Expectations

WACO, Texas- Waco’s walk to end Alzheimer’s raised more money than expected for research this year.

The annual walk, which raises money benefiting Alzheimer’s research, had a goal of $120,000. According to the Alzheimer’s Association of Waco, they have raised almost $10,000 more than anticipated.

The Walk took place at Brazos Park East where over 1,000 participants walked two miles in support of the fight for Alzheimer’s research.

All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association is a nonprofit organization. To find out how you can help, click here.