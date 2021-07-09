Waco Walks returns with ‘Summer of Downtown’ Walk

WACO, Texas – Waco Walks and City Center Waco are hosting a free “Summer of Downtown” walk this Saturday.

The group says Downtown Waco has been going and growing, and after a year of everyone being cooped up, summertime is a great time to get out and see what’s new. They also look to learn about what’s planned for the future of the downtown area.

The event starts at 9:00 a.m. at the Live Oak School parking lot, located at the corner of 4th Street and Webster Avenue. The walk will be about 1.5 miles.

The group says most of the walk will be on city streets and sidewalks, but not all are in good repair. Walkers should bring their own water, plus dogs must be on a leash. Dogs will not be allowed to enter buildings.

Source: Waco Walks