WACO, Texas – A lengthy road closure in Waco will have several travelers seeking alternate routes in their daily commute.

Ritchie Road is closed from Old McGregor Road to Chapel Road for a wastewater line installation. This closure will be in place through mid-January 2022.

A detour route is available along Old McGregor Road, Hewitt Drive, and Chapel Road. You can see the map below map for details.

(Courtesy: City of Waco)

Source: City of Waco