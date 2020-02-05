Waco Wetlands prescribed burn scheduled for Friday

WACO, Texas – The Texas A&M Forest Service plans to conduct a 70-acre prescribed burn on Friday.

The burn is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m., but the cold and rainy weather may push the burn back to Saturday.

“The precipitation might indicate the fuels may be a little damp. So depending on how it dries out Thursday, we may or may not burn Friday or push it to Saturday,” says Victoria Wenkman, of the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The prescribed burn will deal with the excessive amount of willow trees growing in the Waco Wetlands.

“Since they suck up so much water, it defeats the purpose of the wetlands in general. They want to have tall grass almost like a savannah,” says Wenkman.

The plan for this burn has been in the works for more than a year.

“Since they’re willows, they hold a lot of water. So by chopping them down last year and then burning them now, it will help control the species of the willows in cells three and four. The willows have populated quite aggressively over the past couple years. We’ve burned them before, and we’re just trying to help maintain them,” says Wenkman.

In order to ensure the public’s safety during this prescribed burn, the Texas Forest Service has a list of things which must be taken into account.

“We go over prescription. We go over evacuation, if needed. We go over the smoke columns and the direction of the smoke and the weather. All of that needs to fall into place and into a range of specifications within a burn plan for us to even ignite the day of,” says Wenkman.

According to the Texas Forest Service, these controlled burns are a great tool to manage vegetation in areas that were historically maintained by wildfires.

“By us burning out there, it really helps out that location. It brings new growth and new vegetation and helps maintains the wetlands as a beautiful location,” says Wenkman.