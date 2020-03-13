Waco Widens Police Chief Search Nationally

Waco, Tx- The City of Waco is looking nationwide in its search for a new Chief of Police.

Following the promotion of Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt as an Assistant City Manager, the city has engaged the national search firm of Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to find top candidates for the position. SGR has assisted the City in finding and attracting top candidates for important positions in the past with the latest being the search and selection of the new Fire Chief, Greg Summers, who will begin work in April.

As in the past, SGR markets the position on behalf of the city and will present the names of candidates that have met all of the initial qualifications the city defined and will pass those names on to the city’s HR department for consideration. Through a series of phone interviews the pool of names will be narrowed to five or less and those will be brought to Waco for personal interviews and a tour of Waco.

It is hoped that a new Police Chief can be named later this spring. Until that time, Chief Holt will remain as Waco’s designated Chief with day to day operations led by Acting Chief Frank Gentsch.