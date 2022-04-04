PRAIRIE HILL, Texas – An elderly Waco woman is dead after a crash in Limestone County.

At approximately 5:50 p.m. Friday, a fatal crash occurred on Highway 84, near CR-126, west of Prairie Hill.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers responded to the scene. A Toyota Tacoma traveling eastbound attempted to make a u-turn in an area with limited visibility. While making the u-turn, the Toyota was struck by a truck tractor semi-trailer traveling eastbound.

The passenger of the Toyota – identified as 86-year-old Irene Torres, of Waco – was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

Next of kin have been notified. This investigation is still active and ongoing.