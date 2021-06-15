Waco woman victim of Monday night carjacking

Waco police report a woman had her vehicle taken at knifepoint in an attack near the Waco Convention Center Monday night.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said they got the call about 9:50 p.m.

The female victim said she had been sitting in her car on the University Parks Drive side of the Convention Center when a man described only as being in his mid-twenties opened her car door, brandished a knife and forced her to the ground.

At first he attempted to take her phone, then took the vehicle, a Subaru Forrester.

Officers searched for the vehicle overnight but did not find it.