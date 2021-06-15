Waco woman victim of Monday night carjacking

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
knifepic_1441834798158-3156084.jpg

Waco police report a woman had her vehicle taken at knifepoint in an attack near the Waco Convention Center Monday night.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said they got the call about 9:50 p.m.

The female victim said she had been sitting in her car on the University Parks Drive side of the Convention Center when a man described only as being in his mid-twenties opened her car door, brandished a knife and forced her to the ground.

At first he attempted to take her phone, then took the vehicle, a Subaru Forrester.

Officers searched for the vehicle overnight but did not find it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected