WACO– Two Waco stylists took their talents from the Wild Roots Salon in Waco all the way to the Big Apple for fashion week.

Marybel Yepez and Jessica Gudino have been selected as two of 30 stylists among others around the world to be a part of New York Fashion Week.

“It gives me like a different point of view,” Gudino said. “It’s my passion. I love what I do, and I just I can’t believe that I’m working with the models. It’s a great feeling.”

They never expected to be a part of something so big.

“I always just wanted to do hair, had the passion to do hair, and just wanted to make people feel fabulous about themselves,” Yepez said.

They say people from New York Fashion Week contacted the owner at Wild Roots Salon and from there, they did interviews.

Yepez says her favorite part is seeing her work on the models as they walk down the runway, and Gudino’s favorite part is traveling.

“It’s looking at them and being like, hey, I did that,” Yepez said. “That’s a great feeling.”

Yepez has been doing hair for 12 years and Gudino for 20.

“It’s mind blowing just to look at where I started off, and where I’m at, and where I want to go,” Yepez said. “It’s amazing.”

They were a part of the two most recent shows in September and February where they met other stylists from around the world.

“It’s amazing,” Yepez said. “Hearing their stories and where they come from, and we all have the same goals. We’re just trying to make it like the next person.”

Their advice to any young stylists is to keep going when you make mistakes, and dream big because you can make your career what you want it to be.

They plan to head back to New York City in September, and their next goal is to make it to fashion week in Paris or Milan.