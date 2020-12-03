Waco Wonderland going virtual in 2020

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco’s annual three-day celebration will look a bit different in 2020.

While the 2020 event will not take place at its usual Heritage Square location in downtown Waco, an alternative virtual experience will be offered for families to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

Wacons are invited to tune in December 4-6 for Waco Wonderland’s “A December to Remember” virtual kick-off weekend to welcome the holidays in downtown Waco. Featured activities will be broadcast all three days on the Waco Wonderland Facebook page and Waco City Cable Channel (available on Spectrum, Grande and live stream at www.wccc.tv).

Here’s what to expect for this year’s Waco Wonderland virtual event:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4

7PM – Virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony

7:05PM – Virtual Fireworks Show

7:15PM – Downtown Holiday Lights Preview and Mayor’s Holiday Welcome

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

8AM – Virtual Wonderland Walk and Run, presented by Communities In Schools of the Heart of Texas

10AM – Greetings from the Santa House and Letters to Santa Information

2PM – Meet Santa’s Reindeer

5PM, 6PM & 7PM– Storytime with Santa

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6

2PM to 3PM – Sounds of the Season Performances

WacoWonderland.com

The community is also encouraged to visit downtown Waco throughout the month of December for great holiday shopping with downtown merchants. While there, Wacoans can experience the holiday light display made possible by the Waco Downtown Public Improvement District.

Waco Wonderland is a collaboration between the City of Waco, the Waco Downtown Public Improvement District, City Center Waco and community partners.

Source: Waco Wonderland