Waco Wonderland is here!

WACO, Texas – Waco Wonderland is officially kicking off Friday night in Heritage Square!

Folks can enjoy everything from food trucks, free pictures with Santa, the Mistletoe Market for all your Christmas shopping, a ferris wheel and more.

The tree lighting ceremony kicks off Friday at 7:00 p.m., followed by a fireworks display. The event has become a yearly tradition for thousands.

“It has become a downtown tradition, whether it’s family reunions and people come in from out of town or birthday parties. It’s really become something that kids and families and grandparents look forward to every year. But what’s really cool about it is getting people to downtown and showcasing all the different shops and restaurants and different things going on,” says City of Waco Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook.

Because it does get pretty crowded, you are encouraged to park in the downtown areas along 4th and 5th Street, and Austin and Washington Avenues.

Parking is free. The event lasts all weekend long!