Wacoans can register now for a Thanksgiving family feast

WACO, Texas – One church is making sure the Waco community will have a happy Thanksgiving.

First Methodist Waco is giving away 100 Thanksgiving Dinners with all that a family of four will need to prepare a meal – including a turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, and dessert.

The first 100 people to register at Firstwaco.com will receive their meals at a drive-thru pickup taking place this Sunday, November 21, from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., at 2801 Robinson Drive.

For more information, you can call 254-772-5630.

Source: First Methodist Waco