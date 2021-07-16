Wacoans gather to pray for Cuba

WACO, Texas – Dozens of Wacoans gathered downtown at Freedom Fountain on Friday evening for a time of prayer for Cuba.

Pastor Ramiro Peña, a member of the White House Faith Initiative and Presidential Commission on Hispanic Prosperity, led the group in prayer.

Cuban Immigrant and Activist Ernesto De La Cruz shared his journey to the U.S., as well as a testimony of his life in Cuba and the grief he is facing as his family struggles to maintain their civil liberties in Cuba.

Pastor Ruben Marin, Jr. of the Amistad Church in Waco and 2005 Cuban refugee Zee Perez shared life in Cuba, and how life in the U.S. has impacted their families.