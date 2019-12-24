Wacoans share family Christmas traditions

WACO, Texas – ‘Twas the day before Christmas and all through the mall, Wacoans have Christmas traditions to recall.

When the calendar turns to December, families around the world perform their annual traditions in the Christmas season. The parties, decorating and feverish game of catch-up to get on the “nice list” all culminate in the plethora of presents that will under the tree Wednesday morning.

“My favorite Christmas tradition is decorating the tree, listening to Christmas music while decorating Christmas cookies,” Grainne Dutter said.

Christmas can overtake the entire holiday season. For some, the memories are made in the preparation.

“My favorite thing to do around Christmas time is decorate the stockings with my family and customize them to our own and hang up Christmas lights,” Aansha Sankla said.

For others, the build up is nothing compared to the excitement of Christmas Day. Still, someone needs to make sure Santa – and his helpers – are happy before the fun begins.

“The best part is just seeing the magic that Christmas brings out in them and making cookies and laying out the reindeer food and just getting ready for all the family fun we have on Christmas morning,” Cryin’ Out Loud Boutique owner Lauren Edwards said.

The Christmas traditions all seem to have one central theme – family.

“I think family is everything so it’s important to be with your family and be able to spend time with them,” Edwards said. “That’s the only place I’d want to be.”