Waco’s 4th Street to close under I-35 for continued road work

WACO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is working to realign 4th and 5th Streets as traditional T-intersections at the Interstate 35 frontage roads as part of the My35 Waco Construction project.

As part of this work, crews plan to close 4th Street where it crosses under I-35 beginning this Thursday at 7:00 a.m., until early 2022. Prior to 4th Street closing, crews will open the north to south u-turn at 5th Street to assist with traffic flow and access to local businesses on the west side of the interstate.

During this time, drivers will be directed to use the northbound frontage road and University Parks Drive to travel westbound under I-35.

The pedestrian path at 5th Street is expected to remain open. However, intermittent closures may be needed – and the existing pedestrian path at 5th Street may be shifted to 4th Street. Crews closed Dutton Avenue from 4th Street to ML Cooper Street in early November to allow crews to continue work to realign 4th and 5th Streets east of I-35.



(Courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation)

The new traditional T-intersection configuration will improve traffic flow, pedestrian mobility, and access to local business.

Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress. You can plan ahead and visit waco4bmap.org for real-time traffic and pedestrian crossing information on I-35 through Waco.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation