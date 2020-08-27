Waco’s AMC Galaxy theater reopens

Local News
WACO, Texas – AMC Galaxy in Waco is opening it’s doors on Thursday – welcoming movie lovers back after months of being closed.

The first showing is at 6:00 p.m. for The New Mutants.

Masks are required for all guests and crews. In the auditorium, masks are still required. They may be removed while you eat and drink concessions.

AMC says they have enhanced cleaning procedures now – including electrostatic disinfectant sprayers.

The movie chain says it is working to be AMC “safe and clean” – opening up theatres at less than 40 percent.

