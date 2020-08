WACO, Texas – Waco’s Census Complete Count Committee met Friday afternoon to detail the city’s efforts to get everyone counted in 2020.

In the virtual meeting, team members said many people in Waco have participated in the Census, but they still had a way to go to count everyone.

According to the team, many areas of Waco have less than 50 percent of residents reporting.

The team says social media is a very important tool to get people to answer Census questions.