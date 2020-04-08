Closings
Waco’s Heart of Texas Community Health Center receives $2M in new round of Coronavirus relief funds

Local News
WASHINGTON – The Heart of Texas Community Health Center in Waco was awarded $1,978,250 in another round of federal grants to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Wednesday.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month, comes through the Department of Health and Human Services.

“While medical professionals in Texans are doing everything they can to combat this outbreak, the federal government should make sure they have every resource at their disposal,” said Sen. Cornyn.  “I applaud local leaders for their efforts to secure these grants, and I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for continuing to make health centers in Waco a high priority.”

Grantee NameProgram TitleAward Amount
HEART OF TEXAS COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC.FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers$1,978,250

Source: Office of John Cornyn

