Waco’s Humane Society shelter offering free adoptions

The Humane Society of Central Texas is offering FREE adoptions from now through Veterans Day, November 11, 2020 to manage the huge number of animals that have come into the Waco Animal Shelter in the past two weeks.

One hundred new animals entered the shelter just last week alone, resulting in the shelter reaching capacity.

The community is encouraged to foster and adopt animals as soon as possible to prevent the euthanasia of shelter animals to make room for incoming animals.

A statement released by the shelter said, “.We believe that every Waco animal deserves a chance to live their best life so we are looking for Waco Animal Heroes to help all 165 dogs at the shelter to find homes as quickly as possible.”

Residents are being asked not to bring animals to the shelter if you found a stray animal or you can no longer care for your animal.

The shelter notes that resources are available to help you keep the animal until you find its owner or until you find it a home.

You may call the Humane Society of Central Texas at 254-754-1454 or Waco Pets Alive! at 254-300-8575 for more information and assistance.

The shelter is open 11am-6pm Monday through Friday, and until 5pm on Saturdays at 2032 Circle Rd, Waco.

Shelter visitors are reminded to wear a mask and maintain social distancing during your visit, and bring your dogs and your children to help match you perfectly with your new pet!