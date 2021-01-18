Waco’s MLK Candlelight Vigil goes virtual in 2021

WACO, Texas – The 35th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Candlelight Vigil is going virtual.

The event commemorates the work, accomplishments and legacy of a great civil rights and African-American leader.

Keynote speaker John Wiley Price, from Dallas County Commissioner District Three, will joined by other community leaders.

If you would like to join the ceremony, you can go HERE and enter the following information:

Webinar ID: 880 5183 1997

Passcode: 225986

You can also join by telephone:

US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592.

Source: Baylor University