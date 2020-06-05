Waco’s police chief speaks out about the death of George Floyd

Waco’s police chief is speaking out about the death of George Floyd and the relationship his department has with minorities in the community.

In a statement released on Facebook, Chief Ryan Holt says he resisted adding his voice to the debate because he wanted to let those closest to Floyd speak their minds first.

The remains of George Floyd await a memorial service in his honor on June 4, 2020. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

George Floyd is the man killed while in Minneapolis Police custody May 25th. The four officers involved were fired and now face criminal charges.

A memorial service for Floyd was held Thursday, with hundreds of people in attendance and thousands watched it on television.

“The actions that led to the death of George Floyd are reprehensible and should shock the conscience of every decent human being. This incident should not be allowed in a just society,” Chief Holt said in his statement. “The men and women of the Waco Police Department stand with every person who speaks out against this situation and peacefully seeks to affect change to prevent it from ever happening again.”

Holt went on to say the police department banned choke holds and placing people in positions that could lead to positional asphyxia more than twenty years ago. He says officers are trained to use de-escalation techniques and less-lethal technology safely and effectively.

“The care of those in an officer’s custody goes beyond just preventing harm: officers are required to seek medical attention for those who have been injured in any way or state they have been injured,” Holt said.

You can read the full statement here:

In February, it was announced that Chief Holt would take on the role of Assistant City Manager of Waco. He will remain the chief of police until a successor is found.