Waco’s University High to close because of COVID-19 cases

Waco ISD announced Sunday that University High School will be closed the following week because of COVID-19 cases.

Last week, three more Waco schools canceled in-person classes for the same reason.

Principal Dr. Ricky Edison says all students will learn remotely through Friday. In-person classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 19th.

Dr. Edison says, “We have learned that three more people, who have been at University High School, tested positive for COVID-19. We have already notified the families of any students and any employees who were in close contact with one or both people, and those students and employees have been told to stay home for 14 days from their last contact with someone who tested positive.”

If you need technical assistance with a Chromebook or a mobile hotspot, you can reach the student help desk between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 254-284-1072.