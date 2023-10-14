WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This year marks the 21st anniversary of Waco’s Walk to End Alzheimers. Waco is home to 1 of 600 walks nationwide as the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimers research, support and care.

The money raised helps the Alzheimers Association, continue to provide critical care and support services as well as rallty advocates to speak for the needs and rights of those with the disease.

The Alzheimers Association is currently investing 360 million dollars and more than 1,000 projects and 53 countries.

Today blue, purple, orange and yellow flowers were raised and planted in the promise garden to symbolize different battles with the disease.

The organization is volunteer based, Waco’s Regional Director Tiffany Kovloski, encourages the community to continue rallying, “I could always use people there to help me spread awareness with education and programs. And again always donations are good as well for our case.”

If you would like to give to this charity you can donate here, to help Waco’s Walk to End Alzheimers reach their goal by the end of the year.