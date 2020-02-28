Waffle Den owner raising money for much-needed transplant

KILLEEN, Texas – Ben McKiver, the owner of the wildly popular Waffle Den, has started an online fundraiser for a pancreas and kidney transplant he desperately needs.

Once a pancreas and kidney becomes available, he says he will go into surgery immediately.

“When you think about surgery, you know, I know we all know we’re gonna go under and they’re gonna put us to sleep,” says McKiver. “The real question is, you know, can your body handle it? Will you get up?”

In the meantime, his restaurant, which is a local favorite, has played a huge part in his fight.

“I’d say the Waffle Den has saved my life,” says McKiver. “In so many ways it helped me focus.”

McKiver has been telling his close friends and family about the fundraiser, but he doesn’t mention it during his countless conversations with customers every day. The support he has gotten so far has not gone unnoticed.

“It’s heartfelt, you know what I mean?” says McKiver. “I’m serious. It almost makes you cry, dude, to think that people really care for you like that.”

He has been dealing with kidney problems for 25 years, and is on dialysis as he awaits a donor. The idea to fundraise was never on his radar.

“I gotta fundraise? You know, for real? I’m used to people fundraising coming to me, not me going to them,” says McKiver. “But once again, when you think about how big the scope is and it’s way bigger than me, it ain’t about my ego no more, you know what I mean? It’s really just about survival.”

You can donate to the fundraiser here.