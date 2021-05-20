Waitr bringing hundreds of jobs to Waco area

WACO, Texas – Popular food app Waitr is bringing 200 new jobs to Waco.

For the past year, there has been an increase of demand for food deliveries. Waitr is hiring 200 new contracted drivers in the area to delivery food directly to your door.

Waitr connects with local restaurants, grocery stores, and diners in underserved U.S. markets to make sure these businesses get as much revenue as possible.

The company offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders – for enhanced safety for drivers and customers.

“We partner with a lot of the mom and pop, local restaurants, some of your local favorites like George’s and Brown House, and a lot of the smaller places that are just getting started and are struggling right now, with COVID and building their businesses back up now that the restrictions have been lifted,” says Waitr Marketing Coordinator Kim Jones.

Waitr is growing around the Central Texas area. Requirements for applicants include a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance, and a smartphone. You must also be 18 years or older to be eligible.