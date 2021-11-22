Waitr, local restaurants launch Holiday Food Drive in Bell County

TEMPLE/KILLEEN, Texas – The popular food delivery service Waitr has announced a partnership with Bell County area restaurants to launch a local food drive to help feed families in need during the holidays.

Waitr will collect non-perishable food donations at select locations to support area food banks in need of donations. These food banks are also facing rising food prices.

Restaurants involved in the Holiday Food Drive include:

Sonic – Killeen (1306 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen)

Sonic – Killeen (5650 E Central Texas Expy, Killeen)

Ras Kitchen (17 S Main St, Temple)

Thai Café (109 W Central Ave, Temple)

Clem Mikeska’s Bar-B-Q ( 2170 N Main St, Belton)

2170 N Main St, Belton) Sonic – Belton (2803 Oakmark Dr, Belton)

Narunya’s (316 E Central Ave, Belton)

Items can be dropped off in the donation bins at each participating partner through the week of Christmas, during their regular business hours. Those dropping off food will receive a coupon for a free delivery with Waitr the next time they use the service. Waitr will then deliver all the collected food items to the CTLC Food Pantry.

The most-needed food bank items include proteins (canned tuna, dried or canned beans, soup, peanut butter), grains (high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice), canned fruits and vegetables, and bottled water.

Source: Waitr