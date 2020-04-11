Walk-On’s Feeds Furloughed Workers

Waco, TX- Walk-On’s in Waco is feeding furloughed hospitality workers today.

The Louisiana based restaurant is making meals for those affected by furloughs in the hospitality industry caused by COVID19 . All you need to do to get your meal is to drive up to the takeout side of the restaurant, and they will bring your boxed meal to your car. Meals will be distributed from 2 to 5 this afternoon.

Walk-On’s says that it is vital that they help out the community during this crisis because it not only helps to ease some of the worry during the pandemic, but it also helps to keep their staff working in this tough time.