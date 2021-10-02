Walk to End Alzheimer’s Raises Money for Alzheimer’s Association

WACO, Texas– Saturday morning hundreds of people in the community gathered at Brazos Park East in Waco for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

People walked with different colored flowers, and each color represents a connection to the disease.



“The four colors of the flowers are so important because all of us play a part in helping end Alzheimer’s and all other Dementia,” Regional Director Brenda Shuttlesworth said.

Blue means you are living with Alzheimer’s or Dementia. Yellow means you are supporting or caring for someone with the disease. Purple means you lost someone to the disease. Orange means you are supporting the cause.

More than 6 million people in the U.S. live with Alzheimer’s, and over 11 million people are serving as unpaid caregivers.

Wynette Jero came to the walk in remembrance of her family members.



“We walked for support of my grandmother who passed away from Alzheimer’s and my husbands grandfather who passed away from Alzheimer’s,” Jero said.

Shuttlesworth said for those suffering with the disease, this event shows them how many people in the community are supporting them.



“I think it’s important anytime someone has Alzheimer’s that they know they’re not alone, and that the caregivers know they’re not alone as well,” Shuttlesworth said.

Both of Shuttlesworth’s parents have Dementia, so she said this is close to her heart.



“It lets me know that we have hundreds and hundreds of people who are willing to come out on a Saturday morning and walk to help us end Alzheimer’s,” Shuttlesworth said.

Different senior assisted living groups came in support of their residents and employees.



“We’re here to support this fundraiser, support the caregivers, and family members and residents that are dealing with this terrible disease,” Scott Bushong of Delaney at Lake Waco said. “We are so excited to be here and help support this effort.”



“Helping to help end Alzheimer’s is very near and dear to our hearts,” Amanda Wolfe of Heartis Waco Assisted Living and Memory Care said.

Their original goal was to raise $119,000, but they raised over $161,000.

The money goes toward research for a cure and the care and support of those with the disease. You can still donate through the end of the year.

The next walk in Waco will be next year on the first weekend in October.