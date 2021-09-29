Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to Brazos Park East this Saturday

WACO, Texas – It’s time once again for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s!

The walk returns to an in-person event this Saturday, October 2, at Brazos Park East. The event will start at 8:00 a.m., and the walk will start at 9:30 a.m. Be sure to wear purple, if you can! FOX 44’s Mike LaPoint and Adam Hooper will emcee the event.

Participants can also walk from home in their own neighborhoods. In addition, all events will implement safety protocols – including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand-sanitizing stations and more.

The Alzheimer’s Association is asking for all walk attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, or to wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. Masks will be available on-site.

For more information, and to also register and donate, you can visit act.alz.org/waco.

Allen Samuels recently held a special drive-by car parade to benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. You can view our previous story here.

Sources: Alzheimer’s Association Waco and Alzheimer’s Association – North Central Texas Chapter