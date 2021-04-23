Walk up vaccination clinic set for Saturday at Leo Buckley Stadium

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

A special walk up vaccination clinic open to anyone without an appointment has been set up for Saturday April 24 at Leo Buckley Stadium at 500 North 38th Street in Killeen.

Bell County has partnered with Curative to make tis happen.

The clinic will operate from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

We are excited to see if opening up the operation to walk-ins might make it more attractive to Bell County residents,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.

The decision to open an extra day of appointments on Saturday was made after Curative organizers noticed that hundreds of appointments that were posted for Tuesday to Thursday of this week went un-booked.

“We have heard that other vaccination providers around the state have seen similar trends,” Bell County Judge Blackburn said. “Right now, we are trying to determine if we might be past the peak demand for vaccines in Bell County.”

Curative plans to continue operating out of the Leo Buckley Stadium next week from Tuesday to Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The company will open a second location on Tuesday, April 27, at Vista Community Church (7051 Stonehollow, Temple, TX 76502).

That center will also operate Tuesday to Thursday. The hours of operation on Tuesday and Thursday will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. On Wednesday it will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Curative appointments for both locations can be found here (Killeen) or here ( Temple)

Information about other vaccination centers around Bell County can be found on the Bell County Public Health District’s COVID-19 Vaccine Page here

