Walker Strong Initiative fundraiser continues as officers receive glass for vehicle units

GROESBECK, Texas — The walker strong initiative fundraiser is honoring late d-p-s trooper chad walker in Groesbeck this weekend to raise money to fund bulletproof windshields for local police vehicles.

Event coordinators, the Mutual Assistance Group, or MAG Inc., made sure the event had fun for the whole family. Cornhole tournaments, a barbecue cook off, inflatable obstacle courses, and tons of vendors.

“The community came together for the right reasons for a worthy cause,” MAG Inc Vice President John Liscano said. “The support from the community is what’s going to make it a success. You know we can only do so much. The support from the community, the donors, the sponsors, people coming out to the event today, that’s what going to make this thing successful.”

The largest part of the fundraiser is the actual glass that will replace the current windshields in trooper units.

These are made to keep law enforcement safe while allowing them to shoot through a windshield if they need to.

“So our vehicle glass is actually functional,” ATEC Defense Systems Employee Dean Casutt said. “It’ll stop a nine millimeter hand gun, it’ll stop a forty five, a forty, a thirty eight, multiple rounds. But it will also allow for the occupant on the inside, the officer, to shoot out of the glass with speeds of up to nine hundred feet per second. So they get protected from the outside but they can return fire.”

MAG wants visitors to leave knowing they are making a difference by helping their local law enforcement and remembering trooper walker.

“Chad would’ve helped anybody and this is their way of thanking him by helping others the same way he would have,” Liscano finished.