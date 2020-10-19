WalletHub: Baylor University ranked 8th Best College in Texas

WACO, Texas – Baylor University ranks high on a list of the Top 10 Colleges and Universities in Texas.

With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on November 1, as well as colleges adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its 2021’s Best College & University Rankings report.

To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories – such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Texas

1. Rice University 6. Southwestern University 2. University of Texas-Austin 7. Southern Methodist University 3. Trinity University 8. Baylor University 4. Texas A&M University-College Station 9. LeTourneau University 5. University of Dallas 10. Texas Christian University

Here is a look at some of the top schools, and how each performed in certain metrics:



School Snapshot: Rice University (1 = Best; 28 = Average; 55 = Worst):

1 st – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 53 rd – Net Cost

– Net Cost 1 st – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 35 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 1 st – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 1 st – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: University of Texas-Austin (1 = Best; 28 = Average; 55 = Worst):

3 rd – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 35 th – Net Cost

– Net Cost 38 th – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 41 st – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 6 th – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 2 nd – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Trinity University (1 = Best; 28 = Average; 55 = Worst):

2 nd – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 51 st – Net Cost

– Net Cost 3 rd – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 40 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 21 st – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 7 th – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 5th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

To view the full reports, you can click on the links below:

Best Colleges & Universities Overall: https://wallethub.com/edu/college-rankings/40750/

Best Colleges: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-colleges-in-the-us-ranking/40748/

Best Universities: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-universities-in-usa-ranking/39704/

Source: WalletHub