WalletHub: Baylor University ranked 8th Best College in Texas

WACO, Texas – Baylor University ranks high on a list of the Top 10 Colleges and Universities in Texas.
With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on November 1, as well as colleges adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its 2021’s Best College & University Rankings report.
To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories – such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Texas
|1. Rice University
|6. Southwestern University
|2. University of Texas-Austin
|7. Southern Methodist University
|3. Trinity University
|8. Baylor University
|4. Texas A&M University-College Station
|9. LeTourneau University
|5. University of Dallas
|10. Texas Christian University
Here is a look at some of the top schools, and how each performed in certain metrics:
School Snapshot: Rice University (1 = Best; 28 = Average; 55 = Worst):
- 1st – Admission Rate
- 53rd – Net Cost
- 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 35th – On-Campus Crime
- 1st – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 1st – Graduation Rate
- 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: University of Texas-Austin (1 = Best; 28 = Average; 55 = Worst):
- 3rd – Admission Rate
- 35th – Net Cost
- 38th – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 41st – On-Campus Crime
- 6th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 2nd – Graduation Rate
- 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: Trinity University (1 = Best; 28 = Average; 55 = Worst):
- 2nd – Admission Rate
- 51st – Net Cost
- 3rd – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 40th – On-Campus Crime
- 21st – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 7th – Graduation Rate
- 5th – Post-Attendance Median Salary
To view the full reports, you can click on the links below:
Best Colleges & Universities Overall: https://wallethub.com/edu/college-rankings/40750/
Best Colleges: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-colleges-in-the-us-ranking/40748/
Best Universities: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-universities-in-usa-ranking/39704/
Source: WalletHub