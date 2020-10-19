WalletHub: Baylor University ranked 8th Best College in Texas

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – Baylor University ranks high on a list of the Top 10 Colleges and Universities in Texas.

With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on November 1, as well as colleges adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its 2021’s Best College & University Rankings report.

To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories – such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Texas

1. Rice University6. Southwestern University
2. University of Texas-Austin7. Southern Methodist University
3. Trinity University8. Baylor University
4. Texas A&M University-College Station9. LeTourneau University
5. University of Dallas10. Texas Christian University

Here is a look at some of the top schools, and how each performed in certain metrics:

School Snapshot: Rice University (1 = Best; 28 = Average; 55 = Worst):

  • 1st – Admission Rate
  • 53rd – Net Cost
  • 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 35th – On-Campus Crime
  • 1st – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 1st – Graduation Rate
  • 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: University of Texas-Austin (1 = Best; 28 = Average; 55 = Worst):

  • 3rd – Admission Rate
  • 35th – Net Cost
  • 38th – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 41st – On-Campus Crime
  • 6th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 2nd – Graduation Rate
  • 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Trinity University (1 = Best; 28 = Average; 55 = Worst):

  • 2nd – Admission Rate
  • 51st – Net Cost
  • 3rd – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 40th – On-Campus Crime
  • 21st – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 7th – Graduation Rate
  • 5th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

To view the full reports, you can click on the links below: 

Best Colleges & Universities Overall: https://wallethub.com/edu/college-rankings/40750/

Best Colleges: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-colleges-in-the-us-ranking/40748/

Best Universities: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-universities-in-usa-ranking/39704/

Source: WalletHub

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cosmos

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected