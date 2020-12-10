Wanna see some amazing Christmas displays? Check out Wooded Crest!

WOODWAY, Texas – We are 15 days from Christmas, and Central Texas nights are getting much brighter thanks to all of these decorations!

A viewer sent us a video of decorations in Woodway. Many of the houses on Wooded Crest get into the holiday spirit with their displays. One house even has a Peanuts animation playing across a series of LED lights.

We at FOX44 want to see your Christmas decorations. You can take a picture or video of your display and email it to news@kwkt.com. You can also share it on our Facebook page. Then we can show everyone your great work!