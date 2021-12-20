One of Texas’ ten most wanted sex offenders, who is from Morgan in Bosque County, has been arrested on the Texas border.

Members of the U.S. Border Patrol spotted 51-year-old Manuel Muniz at the Del Rio-Acuna Port of Entry and he was taken into custody at the International Bridge.

Texas DPS Special Agents assisted with the investigation and DPS reports a Crime Stoppers award will be paid in connection with his arrest.

Muniz has been wanted since February 2017, when a warrant was issued by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for a parole violation.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for his arrest that month for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Muniz was convicted on multiple counts of burglary in the early 1990s and sentenced to nine years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison.

In 2007, he was sentenced to 15 years in a TDCJ prison after he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a 13-year-old girl in Bosque County.

Muniz was paroled in November 2016 and last registered as a sex offender in Bosque County, before disappearing..

Muniz was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender List in August 2017.