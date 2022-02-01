BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE: Brazos County Crime Stoppers reports Halee Renae Luce was arrested on Monday night based off of tips received from the local community.

Below is the original text from this story:

Brazos County Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a wanted woman.

31-year-old Halee Renae Luce has outstanding warrants for Forgery Financial Instrument ranging from $2,500 – $30,000. Her last known residence was 411 Leslie Drive in Bryan.

If anyone has information on her location, you can contact the Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

Source: Brazos County Crime Stoppers