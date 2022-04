FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Falls County Sheriff’s Deputies have tracked down a wanted fugitive.

Deputies followed a vehicle which was driven by Daequawn Buhl, of Rosebud. They conducted a traffic stop on Buhl’s vehicle, resulting in his arrest. Buhl was apprehended without incident.

Buhl was wanted on multiple warrants out of Falls County. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Marlin Police Department assisted in this arrest.